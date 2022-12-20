Out of favour Bradford City players beginning talks over winter exits, confirms Hughes

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has confirmed some of the club’s out of favour players have already started to attract interest from elsewhere ahead of January.

Bradford City enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, leaving Hughes with a pretty hefty squad to pick from.

Some would argue the Bantams’ ranks are somewhat bloated though, so the winter window will give them a good chance to trim some fringe players to streamline Hughes’ options ahead of the second half of the season.

Now, with the January window on the horizon, it seems progress is already being made on the departures front.

As quoted by the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City boss Hughes has confirmed that conversations are starting over winter exits as they begin to field interest ahead of next month. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re starting to get calls about players and opportunities for other teams to have conversations about our players.

“Those conversations are starting, as you’d imagine, leading into January. We’ll just have to see.

“They’ve not gone into any great depth or detail but we are constantly looking at the strength of the squad and what we feel we need to do. Guys going out on loan is obviously part of that conversation but nothing’s been decided yet. We’ve got time enough to make decisions on that.

“We’ll endeavour to try and be stronger at the end of the window if we can and that may well involve players going out just to make sure the numbers are right in the squad.”

Ready for the rest of the season…

It will be hoped that come the end of the January window, Bradford City have been able to trim the fat and add a couple of fresh faces to their ranks.

Hughes will know his side will need to pick up their form too having slipped outside of the play-off spots at the weekend. It’s only on goal difference, but with margins so fine in League Two this season, the Bantams need to be at the top of their game if they’re to end their stint in the fourth-tier of English football.

As it stands, Bradford are on a two-game losing streak but they can jump back into the top-seven with a win over play-off rivals Carlisle United on Boxing Day.