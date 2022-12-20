Opinion: Derby County should eye swoop for loan listed Blackburn Rovers ace to resolve right-back dilemma

Derby County’s first season back in League One has thrown up some challenges but they’ve been navigated well by Paul Warne and those at Pride Park.

Derby County endured a busy summer transfer window, rebuilding their squad after a tumultuous 18 months or so.

One area left light on the ground was right-back though. Kwaku Oduroh is the only natural player in that role in Derbyshire and he’s not seen much action at all, meaning the likes of Korey Smith, Jason Knight and more have filled in as either a right-back or right wing-back.

Right-backs have been linked this season too with Darnell Fisher mentioned. However, the Rams can resolve their shortage with a winter swoop for Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rankin-Costello…

A winter move awaits…

Lancs Live has reported that Rankin-Costello will be free to leave Rovers on loan this winter.

The 23-year-old has seen barely any action under Jon Dahl Tomasson, although he did impress when called upon against Norwich City last week. That was only his second Championship outing of the season though having resorted back to the U21s for minutes.

He’s available on loan and with a good amount of pedigree behind him, he’s perfectly capable of taking the right-back spot.

Rankin-Costello can operate further forward as a wing-back too if Warne wants to revert back to a three-back, while he’s also been deployed as a central or defensive midfielder while with the U21s at times too. He’s got 37 Championship appearances to his name, managing four assists in the process.

The Stockport-born utility man needs a chance to prove his abilities away from Ewood Park and a spell under Warne’s guide at Derby County could do wonders for his long-term future while resolving the Rams’ right-back shortage in the process.

It remains to be seen how his situation pans out, but Derby should certainly consider a move at the very least.