Opinion: Bolton Wanderers should drop interest in 31-year-old and snap up this QPR outcast instead

Bolton Wanderers look to be in the market for a striker next month.

The Trotters are performing well in League One. Ian Evatt’s side sit in 5th place of the table following their 2-0 win over Exeter City at the weekend, but more goals are needed to solidify their promotion push.

Dion Charles is their top scorer in the league this season with seven, with the likes of Conor Bradley on four and Dapo Afolayan on three.

Reports last weekend linked Bolton with a January swoop for Huddersfield Town striker – and former Wanderers youngster – Danny Ward, but the news has received a mixed reaction from Trotters fans on social media.

Evatt though may find a better option in QPR’s Macauley Bonne.

Bonne-voyage…

Bonne, 27, made his name with Leyton Orient, scoring 45 league goals across the 2017/18 and 2018/19 National League seasons combined.

He then earned himself a move to Charlton Athletic and hit the ground running, scoring 11 goals in the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

A move to QPR followed in 2020 but he’s struggled in west London. Bonne then found form in a season-long loan at Ipswich Town last time round, netting 12 times in League One and assisting three more.

He’s now back at QPR but he’s struggling for game time, and reports have suggested that he could be moved on in next month’s transfer window.

1 of 12 Who did Sam Allardyce succeed as Bolton Wanderers manager in 1999? Bruce Rioch Gary Megson Colin Todd Sammy Lee

A striker coming into his peak years, with recent experience of scoring goals in League One and who could also be available either on the cheap or on loan next month; Bonne could be the perfect January signing for Bolton.

He’s an old school striker in that he’s always in the right place at the right time. He scores an array of goals with his feet and with his head, and he can provide good link-up play too.

Bonne could give some good competition to Charles or he could even play alongside him – if Bolton have a bit of spending money for next month, it could be really well spent on a move for Bonne.