Leeds United first-team coach among final contenders for MK Dons job

MK Dons have Leeds United first-team coach Mark Jackson among the final contenders for their vacant managerial post, Alan Nixon has claimed.

Leeds United reunited with Jackson in 2015, initially bringing him in from Bradford City as a youth coach.

He came through the Whites’ youth ranks and spent five years in the first-team before embarking on the rest of his playing career away from Elland Road, but he’s now working as a first-team coach under Jesse Marsch after his time in the academy.

Now though, the 45-year-old looks to be a strong contender for the MK Dons job.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Jackson is among the final contenders for the vacant post at Stadium MK.

The Dons are managerless after parting ways with Liam Manning earlier this month. He enjoyed a brilliant first season but after a tricky summer, the club has been in sharp decline and find themselves in a League One relegation battle.

Former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is also said to be a contender for the post (The Sun on Sunday print edition, 18.12,22, pg. 62), but he’s seemingly joined by Jackson in the Dons’ hunt for a new no.1.

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Fits the bill…

MK Dons have shown they can be successful in bringing in more youthful but less experienced coaches in recent years. Russell Martin was a big hit before his exit and Manning’s first season was hugely impressive, although their decline this season made for a tough watch.

Jackson would fit that profile too given that he’s never held a senior management role. However, he’s got plenty of coaching pedigree behind him having held youth roles with Farsley AFC, Bradford City and, of course, Leeds United.

Elland Road has been a good proving ground for emerging coaches too, as shown by the success of Carlos Corberan since moving into senior management after his time with the Whites.

If Jackson lands the MK Dons job and enjoys a similar level of success, the League One side will be in safe hands.