Latest Birmingham City news: Blues duo could leave in January, Portsmouth man linked + more

Birmingham City have been in a number of transfer headlines recently, suggesting that a busy January transfer window could be on the horizon.

John Eustace’s side claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Reading last time out – Blues have now lost just one of their last seven in the league and currently sit in 8th place of the table.

Not only has Eustace improved results, he’s also helped to usher through the next generation of Birmingham City stars, but a number of them are attracting interest from elsewhere.

Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe is one of them. Last week, TEAMtalk revealed that north-east trio Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland are all keen on the 17-year-old, who’s played 12 times in the Championship this season.

Meanwhile, George Hall continues to attract interest from the Premier League as well.

Leeds United are long-term admirers of his, but Football Insider recently revealed that both Liverpool and Everton are also keen on the 18-year-old.

Eustace though doesn’t want to see him leave. He told BBC Radio WM (via BBC Sport) of Hall’s future:

“He’s a top young player. But all I want to do is to keep on developing George in the right way, which I think we have done so far.

“For me, George Hall is one of the top young players in the league. He’s a very effective player whether he starts or we have him coming off the bench.

He’s only just turned 18 – and he’s got an opportunity to showcase himself here. We don’t want George Hall going anywhere.”

But in more positive news, Football Insider also suggested that Blues could use the money from Hall’s potential sale to fund the purchase of Dion Sanderson from Wolves.

The 23-year-old has impressed on loan this season and Birmingham City are keen to make his stay permanent.

And lastly, as revealed in an exclusive story on The72 yesterday, Birmingham City are among a number of Championship clubs keen on Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi.

The defensive midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season but could be moved on in January – Blues are being rivalled by Huddersfield Town and West Brom for the signing of Mingi.