Key Burnley figure makes transfer revelation ahead of the January window

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has said he doesn’t anticipate a busy window for the Clarets next month.

Burnley’s summer transfer window was a pretty hectic one as Vincent Kompany built a squad capable of challenging for an immediate return to Premier League football.

The Clarets are on course to achieve that too as they sit pretty at the top of the table. Many of the new additions have been big hits too, with the likes of Manuel Bensen, Anass Zaroury and Vitinho impressing just two name a few.

Inevitably though, questions over potential winter additions have arisen ahead of the January transfer window.

Now, club chairman Pace has been quizzed on the matter, but he’s not expecting as much movement in the New Year.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Pace said that he doesn’t think the January window will be a particularly busy one for Burnley, although the possibility of some new faces was not ruled out. When asked about the chances of a busy month, he said:

“Probably not, I don’t see why when you see the strength of what we have.

“We need to give some people the chance within the squad.

“We talk almost daily Vince and I about these kinds of things but we will see. There is nothing nagging at us saying ‘you have got to go and fill this position tomorrow.’

“I think that is actually a good position for us to be in and says a lot about the strength of the squad and how we are coming together. Maybe we will see something but I am not expecting it.”

A good stance to take?

Of course, a new face here and there might help keep things fresh at Turf Moor and could open the door for some fringe players to find minutes elsewhere over the second half of the season.

However, as Pace acknowledges, the Clarets already have strength in depth, so if they can save money by giving those slightly further down the pecking order a chance when called upon, it makes sense to do so.

It was a busy window for Burnley in the summer, so it seems logical to take things a little slower this winter. Upsetting the apple cart with too many additions won’t help their promotion ambitions, and that’s something both Pace and Kompany will be aware of.