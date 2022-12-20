Ismaila Sarr latest: Everton’s financial woe could pull plug on £35m move, but Toffees may have alternative plan for Watford ace

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has been heavily linked with a move to Everton over the past week or so.

Sarr, 24, recently returned from the World Cup where he represented Senegal. The attacker got on the score-sheet v Ecuador and played his first game back for Watford last weekend.

This season, Sarr has scored six goals and assisted four more in 18 Championship appearances, but it looks like he could finally be on the move in what is his fourth season at Vicarage Road.

Everton are being linked, but what’s the latest on that front?

The latest on Sarr to Everton…

Last week, a report in Mirror’s print edition (via Goodison News) revealed that the Toffees were weighing up a £35million bid for Sarr.

It’s a very healthy figure and it would see Watford claim back almost all of what they paid for Sarr back in 2019. But since, contrasting reports suggest that a £35million offer may not be in the making.

Daily Mail have revealed that Everton are in fact keen on Sarr, and also Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha, but financial difficulties at Goodison Park means that a loan move for either player is more likely at this moment in time.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is said to be very keen on Sarr though and is said to have held an interest in the Watford man since his time in charge of Chelsea.

But whether his side can financially make this move happen remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

As for Watford, they might have fancied a sale of Sarr next month despite their promotion push in the Championship, with Sarr out of contract in 2024.

This upcoming January transfer window could be their last oppurtunity to claim back some of the £40million they paid Rennes for Sarr.