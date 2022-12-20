Ipswich Town’s stance on Crystal Palace man clarified – potential boost for Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town have been linked with Crystal Palace teen Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic where he’s been in impressive form this season, scoring five and assisting two in his 18 League One appearances so far.

But it’s been revealed that Palace are considering recalling Rak-Sakyi and sending him on loan to a Championship side, although League One high-flyers Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday have both been credited with an interest.

And trusted Ipswich Town source TWTD has commented on the situation, and they write that the Tractor Boys’ interest in Rak-Sakyi ‘goes no further‘ than the Crystal Palace youngster ‘being on a list of players who might potentially become a target in January’.

Championship duo Millwall and Hull City are said to be interested in the winger, but a move to a top-end League One club like Ipswich Town or Wednesday can’t be ruled out – and with Ipswich’s interest looking like nothing more than a passing interest, Sheffield Wednesday could well have the upper-hand here.

Ipswich currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table. They’re two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle but two points ahead of the Owls who sit in 3rd.

The race for automatic promotion in League One seems to have quickly boiled down to the above three teams and each club’s activity in next month’s transfer window will play a huge role in deciding who goes up.

A boost for Sheffield Wednesday…

Palace will think long and hard about where to send Rak-Sakyi next. Although he’s impressed in League One, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he will or even should be sent to a Championship side next month.

A full season in League One will do him a world of good, then next season he could really benefit from a season in the Championship.

His development can’t be rushed, and for Wednesday, a player with Rak-Sakyi’s scoring form and attacking threat would be really helpful in their bid for promotion.

Wednesday really don’t have too many scorers in their side and so Darren Moore will take all the firepower he can get next month – a loan move for Rak-Sakyi would be a real statement of intent.