‘I can see them struggling’ – Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening.

Blackburn Rovers sit 3rd in the Championship, five points outside the automatic promotion spots. Rovers come into this one during an inconsistent spell of form, but a 2-0 win over fellow play-off contenders Norwich City last weekend should help get them back on the right path.

Nottingham Forest have struggled on their long awaited return to Premier League, although results of late have been better. Steve Cooper’s side have lost just one of their last five competitive outings in a run which saw them play Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn Rovers look capable of promotion this season, but their biggest stumbling block will be finding form and consistency at the right time. Their 4-1 defeat to Preston North End demonstrates perfectly how they are capable of a really poor display and they can’t afford one here if they want to progress.

“For Cooper’s Forest the break probably couldn’t have come at a worse time as his side were clawing back points and looking to climb out the relegation zone. Next week, they face a difficult Manchester United, but they can’t afford to overlook Rovers.

“This was a Championship fixture last year and both sides got the better of each other with the away team winning both, however both sides are very different now and I can see this one ending a draw with the visitors progressing on penalties.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Forest to win on penalties)

James Ray

“Blackburn have already shown in this competition that they’re capable of springing a surprise and given Forest’s struggles this season, they should be hopeful of pulling off another victory over top-flight opposition.

“A cup run could really help spirits at the City Ground amid their league troubles though, so I can see Cooper’s side going for this in a bid to gain some momentum ahead of their return to league action.

“Rovers could pull off another upset, but I can see them struggling here. I’m backing the visitors.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Nottingham Forest