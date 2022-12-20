Hull City man given permission to leave next month after being told he’s ‘not a part’ of Rosenior’s plans

Hull City striker James Scott has been given permission to seek a move away from the club in January, Liam Rosenior has confirmed.

Scott, 22, joined the Tigers back in 2020 but has failed to make much of an impact at the club.

The Scottish striker made 18 League One appearances during his first year at the club, scoring one goal and assisting another.

However, injuries have prevented Scott from making that role his own and he spent last season on loan at Hibernian.

Despite finding some scoring form near the back end of the year, Rosenior has now said Scott is no longer part of his short-term plans. He told HullLive:

“He didn’t travel with us to Turkiye because I had to cut the squad down.

“I had a really great conversation with him, and from my point of view, he needs to find the best solution for his career.

“As a club, I would say that we’re all on the same page. He’s done absolutely nothing wrong but at the same time, in terms of my short-term plans, he’s not a part of them and hopefully, he can get fixed up.”

Scott scored four and assisted one in his final five games at Hibs, but he can’t feature for the Tigers having not been registered in their squad.

1 of 10 Hull City were promoted to the Premier League on 2013. Where did they finish in the 2013/14 top flight season? 15th 16th 17th 18th

A season-defining month…

Hull City had a busy summer window and many were optimistic, but they now sit 21st in the table and relegation will be playing on the fans’ minds.

Rosenior is relatively new to the helm and January will be the first chance he gets to try and tailor that squad how he would like it going forward.

Scott isn’t the only player likely to depart next month with Randell Williams also being told to find a new club.

Scott can score goals, but consistency in his form has always appeared to be an issue, with constant injuries halting his chance of making his move to Hull City a more successful one.

The Tigers cannot afford to dwell however, and they’ll be fully focused on their Boxing Day outing at home to Blackpool.