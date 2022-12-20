How are the West Brom players out on loan faring? Kipre, Castro, Griffiths and more

West Brom are on the way up under the guidance of Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies started the season poorly and Steve Bruce’s sacking was inevitable.

Corberan’s arrival though has brought new life to the squad and West Brom have now won their last five games and sit 16th in the table – just five points from the top-six.

The Championship season is long and relentless, so squad depth and quality is key for anyone’s success, and for West Brom they also have a fair amount of talent out on loan and gaining experience.

Here we look at how their out-on-loan players are faring so far this season…

Cedric Kipre – Cardiff City

Kipre is gaining valuable minutes in the Championship with the Bluebirds and so far this season he’s already featured 21 times, scoring once in a defeat v Watford.

Cardiff City are currently one of the worst attacking sides in the division and Kipre has his work cut out for him at the back, but the centre-back will be hoping to build some momentum going into the second half of the campaign.

At 26 years old, you feel the Paris-born defender must really impress to have a chance of playing regularly for West Brom in the future.

Rayhaan Tulloch – Rochdale

The 21-year-old striker is currently with struggling Rochdale who sit 21st in League Two having lost their past three outings.

Tulloch plays across the front-line, but so far this season he is yet to get off the mark despite having played 14 games across all competitions.

Unfortunately ,Tulloch has dropped out of the starting XI and is now only getting cameo appearances off the bench.

Josh Griffiths – Portsmouth

Griffiths has started 19 times in League One for Pompey this season, most recently in their disappointing loss to MK Dons.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has conceded 22 in those 19 and kept six clean sheets. But his side are on a winless run as of late which certainly isn’t helping that side of things.

Griffiths has plenty of time to develop given the fact that he’s a young keeper and he’ll be hoping to make a name for himself ahead of his West Brom return next summer.

Quevin Castro – Notts County

The Portuguese versatile midfielder is plying his trade on loan at the National League leaders, Notts County.

Castro, 21, has scored four in 21 league games so far and will be looking to build his confidence following an underwhelming loan spell at Burton Albion last time around.

He’s someone who Baggies fans are excited to see break to the first-team later down the line.

Tom Fellows – Crawley Town

Fellows, 19, has put in some encouraging performances for the League Two side so far.

His last outing came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Swindon Town where he picked up an assist, with both goals coming while he was on the pitch.

Fellows is still a raw talent and another six months in League Two should set him up well for his next step in the summer.

Caleb Taylor – Cheltenham Town

The 19-year-old central defender has played 19 games in the third tier so far for his loan side.

Cheltenham Town sit 17th in the table and despite a defeat last time out, they were unbeaten in five before that.

Taylor played in four of those five games and helped to keep a clean sheet in every one of them, with his side conceding in the one he didn’t feature in.