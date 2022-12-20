How are the QPR players out on loan faring? Duke-McKenna, Kelman, Owens and more

QPR boast a wealth of young talent, and a number of those players are either out on loan or have recently been out on loan.

QPR are certainly looking to build for the future. And they have been for a umber of years now, with a lot of emphasis placed on the youth academy and youth recruitment.

The club has a number of coaches capable of developing these younger players too, in names like Chris Ramsey and new head coach Neil Critchley.

As these players progress, some are sent out on loan, and here we look at how the current QPR names out on loan are getting on…

Charlie Kelman

QPR’s American striker Charlie Kelman is currently on loan at Leyton Orient. The O’s sit top of the League Two table and Kelman has been an important player, having played in 19 of their 21 league fixtures so far this season.

He started the season in fine scoring form but the goals have dried up a touch, with Kelman having netted just once in his last 17 appearances now – he’s scored four and assisted two in the league so far this season.

Joe Walsh

Goalkeeper Joe Walsh joined non-league side Dorking Wanderers last month. He’s since featured six times National League, keeping one clean sheet in the process.

His side have shipped in goals all season but Walsh seems to have nailed down a starting spot already.

QPR fans have been waiting patiently to see the 20-year-old in action, but it seems like they might have to wait a while yet as Walsh plies his trade in the National League.

Charlie Owens

The ex-Spurs man has endured a frustrating few years with injury. He’s barely played any football since arriving at QPR back in 2018, and he’s barely played for current loan club Colchester United either.

His side sit in 23rd place of the League Two table but Owens has played just once in the league this season – his last appearance came back in September in the EFL Trophy.

Stephen Duke-McKenna

Another QPR youngster on loan at Leyton Orient is Stephen Duke-McKenna.

The 22-year-old made his league debut for the R’s during the 2020/21 campaign and joined Leyton Orient back in September, but he’s only featured five times in League Two since.

Duke-McKenna has been used rather sparingly so far this season, despite impressing with non-league side Torquay United last time round.