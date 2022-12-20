How are the Norwich City players out on loan faring? Tzolis, Rashica, Placheta and more

Norwich City have had a tricky season since returning to the Championship, with the former Premier League side starting strongly but having a dismal run of late.

The Canaries have only managed three wins in their last 12 games and currently lie 5th in the league, despite being tipped as one of the league favourites at the start of the season.

But have the players Norwich City loaned out this season fared any better? We take a look here…

Christos Tzolis

Greek winger Tzolis was loaned out to FC Twente in July, with Norwich hoping that the 20-year-old could develop at the side that finished 4th in the Eredivisie last season.

Although Tzolis had a decent start to life in the Netherlands, scoring three times for FC Twente in all competitions, he has been out injured since October with ligament damage. He was set to miss two months, so the Dutch side will hope to have him back when the Eredivisie resumes in January.

Milot Rashica

Rashica failed to make an impact at Carrow Road when he joined from Werder Bremen last season, scoring just twice in 35 appearances.

He is now on loan to Galatasaray, where he has made seven appearances and picked up two assists. The 26-year-old recently spoke about the bond he had with the fans of the Turkish club, and reports in the Turkish media have hinted that Galatasaray want to extend Rashica’s stay.

Przemslaw Placheta

Like Tzolis, Placheta has spent a substantial amount of time out injured since he moved on loan to fellow Championship side Birmingham City for regular first-team football.

The Polish midfielder made an encouraging start at the Blues, starting their first five championship games and scoring against Huddersfield Town. But the 24-year-old has been out since August with a shin injury, and manager John Eustace recently said that Placheta was still struggling to recover.

Josh Martin

21-year-old Martin was sent out on loan to develop at Barnsley this season, but the winger has struggled to nail down a starting place in Michael Duff’s side.

Martin has only started five out of 15 games this season, with just two League One starts. The highlight of his stay at Oakwell so far was his performance against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy, where he scored twice and set the other two goals up in a 4-2 away win.

Bali Mumba

Unlike Martin, Mumba has become a regular starter in League One. The 21-year-old has played 25 matches for Plymouth Argyle so far this season and has been a huge hit with Steven Schumacher’s side at Home Park.

The versatile wide player has mainly featured at wing-back for Argyle but has weighed in with four goals and seven assists in the league. Mumba’s development is highlighted by the fact he won League One’s Young Player of the Month in September.

Dan Barden

Young goalkeeper Barden has only just moved out on loan to National League side Maidstone. The 21-year-old joined Maidstone on a one-month temporary deal on December 13th.

Barden has already made one National League appearance for the club in a 3-2 loss to Dorking Wanderers. His situation at Norwich will likely be reassessed in January when he returns to the club.