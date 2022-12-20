How are the Middlesbrough players out on loan faring? Coburn, Lumley, Coulson and more

Middlesbrough have had a lot of success when it comes to youngsters breaking through into the first-team fold, and there could well be more, with a number of hopefuls having secured loan deals elsewhere this season to help their chances in the future.

Middlesbrough are always developing their academy setup and have a tendency to promote youth wherever necessary. The likes of Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones, and Hayden Hackney have become regular fixtures in the first-team, and there are more players knocking on the door as things stand.

Some of these younger players have been shipped out on loan to gain valuable playing time. However, loan deals have also given chances to more senior members of the squad, who maybe feel they need regular minutes elsewhere. Here we look at how the current Middlesbrough names out on loan are getting on…

Joe Lumley

It was clear Middlesbrough’s first-choice between the sticks last season would not be keeping his place in the 2022/23 campaign. Lumley’s mistakes cost Boro a lot of points last season and so the signings of Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts showed the club’s intent to move onto pastures new.

Lumley joined Reading on a season-long loan and he has been the regular goalkeeper for the Royals so far. He has played 20 out of a possible 24 in all competitions, conceding 29 goals and keeping six clean sheets.

Martin Payero

Payero was brought in with plenty of hype and hope that he would make an impression in the Boro first-team, but it didn’t really work out, scoring once and assisting another in 15 appearances. He was sent out on loan back to his native Argentina with Boca Juniors in the summer, where he helped them lift the Primera División trophy.

However, he was far from prolific and boasted a similar record to his time at Middlesbrough, scoring just one goal and registering no assists in 16 games. Boca Juniors have an option to buy the player, head of football Kieran Scott told The Northern Echo, and so it is not expected we will see Payero turn out for the Teessiders again any time soon.

Grant Hall

Having fallen out of favour under previous boss Chris Wilder, he chose to loan out the experienced centre-back to fellow Championship side Rotherham United, where he has cemented himself as a first-team regular.

He has featured in 17 games for the Millers since making the switch from the Riverside and has kept five clean sheets during that time. Rotherham United sit in 19th place in the table as things stand as they hope to maintain their Championship status come the end of the season. If they are to achieve that, Hall will be vitally important.

Josh Coburn

Out of the Middlesbrough players out on loan currently, supporters have their eye on Coburn the most. The 20-year-old has a huge future ahead of him and has shown flashes in the Middlesbrough first-team before being loaned out to Bristol Rovers.

He has scored five and assisted three in 16 games, 11 of which have been starts; an impressive record for the forward. He has been a huge part of Bristol Rovers’ resurgence in recent weeks and is set to stay in League One for the rest of the campaign despite rumours of a recall, according to head of football Scott.

Hayden Coulson

The final name on this list is Coulson, who is plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen. The 24-year-old has been in good form for the Dons so far, scoring once, assisting three and keeping three clean sheets in 12 starts.

Given Ryan Giles and Marc Bola are ahead of him in the pecking order at Middlesbrough, Coulson could be playing for a permanent move and he is going about it the right way, helping Aberdeen to 3rd in the table behind Celtic and Rangers as things stand.