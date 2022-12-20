How are the Burnley players out on loan faring? Weghorst, Thomas, Jensen and more

Burnley’s 2022/23 campaign has been great one to date, but how have the Clarets’ loaned out players fared so far this season?

Burnley sent a selection of players out on loan in the summer transfer window.

Some were more senior players looking for more first-team game time away from Turf Moor, while as always, some promising prospects headed out on temporary deals to aid their development.

Here, we look at how they’re faring thus far as the January window nears…

Wout Weghorst

Dutch striker Weghorst’s time with Burnley has been one to forget and he joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan in the summer, although there is the option to make the move permanent included.

It’s been a decent 2022/23 season for him so far though. He’s notched six goals and four assists in 13 Super Lig games and earned a place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. Weghorst made four appearances off the bench and scored a memorable brace as Louis van Gaal’s side were knocked out by eventual winners Argentina in the quarter finals.

Bobby Thomas

Thomas has been a big hit since linking up with former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers this season. The only League One game he’s missed was a 6-3 defeat to Lincoln City, and that was through suspension.

He’s started every other league game since his arrival, managing three goals in his 15 League One outings. The 21-year-old cuts a popular figure at the Memorial Stadium and will be hoping to maintain his high level of performances over the rest of the season with the Gas.

Lukas Jensen

23-year-old goalkeeper Jensen started out as Accrington Stanley’s no.1 in the early stages of the season but he’s since dropped behind Toby Savin in John Coleman’s ranks, having to settle for a spot on the bench.

He’s managed to keep five clean sheets in 16 games across all competitions but it will be hoped he can get another chance to prove he’s deserving of a starting spot over the second half of the season.

Lewis Richardson

Young attacker Richardson’s deal with Grimsby Town is up in January, so his situation will be one that needs assessing when he returns to Turf Moor next month.

In his time with Paul Hurst’s side, he’s managed to net his first senior goal, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Salford City. Richardson hasn’t been able to add to that though, with just a single goal to his name in 14 outings.