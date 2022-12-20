How are the Blackburn Rovers players out on loan faring? Brown, Butterworth and more

Blackburn Rovers haven’t got many players out on loan at the moment, but how are those who have headed out faring so far this season?

Blackburn Rovers’ first campaign under Jon Dahl Tomasson’s watch has been a successful one so far, but many fringe players were kept around at Ewood Park in the summer rather than being sent out on loan.

That’s set to change in January, with Lancs Live reporting Dilan Markanday, Tayo Edun, Aynsley Pears and Joe Rankin-Costello are among those who will be allowed to leave on temporary deals this winter.

But how are those currently out on loan faring? We take a look here…

James Brown

Irish defender James Brown headed to Stockport County on a season-long deal in the summer as he continues to acclimatise to English football following his arrival from Drogheda United back in January.

With Dave Challinor’s side, Brown has played 19 times, providing two assists in the process. His starts have been a but patchy but he’s been a useful player, operating as a right-back, right wing-back or even as a centre-back.

Dan Butterworth

With Butterworth’s Blackburn Rovers deal expiring at the end of the season, this feels like an important season for the 23-year-old. He’s found consistent game time with Port Vale having played 15 times across all competitions, making six starts in League One.

He’s managed three goals and one assist in the process and has become a popular figure among fans. If he’s not got a future at Ewood Park, you feel Butterworth could end up staying at Vale Park beyond the end of this season’s loan.

Felix Goddard

18-year-old shot-stopper Goddard is nearing the end of a half-season loan spell at Bamber Bridge, where he’s been able to nail down a place as their go-to shot-stopper as he tastes senior football away from Rovers’ academy. He’s helped the Brig to 5th place after 22 games too.

His situation will likely be assessed this winter with his loan deal up in January.