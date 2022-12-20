How are the Birmingham City players out on loan faring? Sunjic, Cosgrove, Simmonds and more

Birmingham City have a selection of players currently out on loan, but how have they fared so far this season?

Birmingham City sent some senior players out on loan while, as often is the case, a few academy talents headed elsewhere on temporary deals too in order to taste some more first-team.

With January approaching, now is a good chance to assess how the loaned out players are performing with their respective clubs. So here, we look at how the Blues’ loanees are faring so far this season…

Ivan Sunjic

Croatian midfielder Sunjic linked up with Hertha Berlin in the summer and the Bundesliga side hold the option to make the 26-year-old’s deal permanent at the end of the season too.

Sunjic has been a regular for the German giants in the first half of this season, playing a part in 13 of their 15 Bundesliga games so far. He’s held down a starting role in defensive midfield and with his Birmingham City deal expiring in 2024, it seems his long-term future lies away from St. Andrew’s.

Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove has notched up seven goals in 19 outings for Plymouth Argyle this season, proving an important part of Steven Schumacher’s promotion-chasing side.

His impact has been felt off the bench mainly with his power and physical presence proving a nuisance for defenders and helping the Pilgrims see out important victories.

Keyendrah Simmonds

Since linking up with League Two side Grimsby Town, Simmonds has struggled for regular action.

He’s played only 408 minutes of first-team football with Paul Hurst’s side across 13 appearances and has only mustered up a goal and an assist – both coming in the EFL Trophy. This deal only runs through until January and it would be a real surprise if it was extended beyond that.

Mitchell Roberts

22-year-old centre-back Roberts is with National League outfit Oldham Athletic and he had successfully nailed down a starting spot with the Latics, playing all 90 minutes in the first nine games after his arrival.

However, injury struck in mid-October and he’s remained sidelined ever since. The Hagley-born defender’s loan will come to an end in January, so it will be interesting to see what the Blues look to do with Roberts in the New Year.

Marcel Oakley

Another young defender out on loan until January is full-back Oakley, who has already tasted first-team action with Birmingham City. He’s been a regular in Scotland with Arbroath too, playing 16 times across all competitions.

Again, you’d think his situation will be reassessed this winter before a decision is made on where he’ll spend the rest of the season.

Josh Andrews

Finally is striker Andrews, who has endured an injury-hit time with League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers.

He’s been sidelined for much of his time with the club and his loan officially comes to an end in January, although he has been spending time back at St. Andrew’s for treatment. The Blues will be hopeful of resolving his fitness problems before making a decision on where he’ll spend the rest of the campaign.