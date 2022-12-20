Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

‘Crazy figures’ – Journalist reveals what he thinks Ross Stewart is worth as £10m price tag is slapped on Sunderland man wanted by Rangers and Middlesbrough

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
20 December 2022
2 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley has had his say on the £10million price tag reportedly placed on Sunderland’s Ross Stewart.

Stewart, 26, returned to scoring form at the weekend in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Hull City.

That goal takes the Scottish striker to six in the Championship so far this season, despite having played just eight games due to injury.

Stewart’s performances are unsurprisingly drawing interest and a recent report from Football Insider suggests that Sunderland have placed a £10million price-tag on the striker, with both Rangers and Middlesbrough keeping tabs on the situation.

And now, Copley has offered his verdict and he isn’t disagreeing too much with the eight-figure tag.

Stewart’s contract expires in the summer and while Sunderland do have the option to trigger a further year, this will make it slightly harder to keep hold of him amid the growing interest in January.

Familiar territory…

The Black Cats have history in this situation with Josh Maja leaving in similar conditions nearly four years ago – a move which arguably killed their promotion hopes that season. They’ll be hoping lightning doesn’t strike twice here, but fans can be more confident in their current backroom team.

Stewart bagged 26 League One goals last season and spearheaded Sunderland’s promotion charge. He now sits just four goals behind the second tier’s top scorer with 13 games fewer games played.

No player is priceless, but it is crucial Sunderland do everything they can to keep him at the club, or failing that; maximise the revenue they receive from his potential sale.

Stewart arrived at Sunderland as an unknown player back in 2021 from Ross County and should he end up leaving the north-east this season, Sunderland do seem capable of recruiting new players with the quality needed to perform on the big stage.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Thomas Kelly-Hansford
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0