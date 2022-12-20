Coventry City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town eyeing 24-year-old Wolves midfielder

Coventry City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all among the sides showing an interest in Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, reporter Mike Keegan has said.

Wolves man Ronan has been in and around the first-team at Molineux in the first half of this season.

He’s been a regular on the bench in the Premier League but has only made one appearance, with his other outings coming in cup competitions or for the club’s U21s.

Now though, it has been said that the 24-year-old midfielder is free to leave Wolves this winter, and he’s not short of suitors coming into the January transfer window either.

As per Daily Mail reporter Keegan, Championship trio Coventy City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all interested in Ronan. They’re alongside Scottish Premiership pair Aberdeen and Hibernian though.

Bit of early transfer news: Huddersfield, Cardiff and Coventry have joined Aberdeen and Hibs in the chase for Wolves’ midfielder Connor Ronan. Player can leave Molineux in January. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) December 19, 2022

Ronan’s contract with the top-flight club is up in 2024 but it seems his best chances lay elsewhere given a lack of game time this season.

Primed for a fresh start…

Ronan is ready to play first-team football on a regular basis at 24 and he doesn’t look as though he’ll be getting the chance to do that with Wolves, so a step down to the Championship could be perfect for him this winter.

He operates either as a central or attacking midfielder and has shown before he’s a creative and goalscoring threat from the middle of the park. The former Irish youth international managed eight goals and five assists in 30 games while with St. Mirren last season – the best attacking return of his campaign career to date.

If he could notch up those numbers in the second-tier, he’d certainly make for a strong winter addition ahead of the rest of the season. It remains to be seen whose interest develops into something more serious though, with Ronan not short of suitors.