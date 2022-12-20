‘Could nick a win here’ – Coventry City v West Brom prediction: The72

Coventry City host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow night.

Two of the Championship’s form sides meet tomorrow night, with West Brom making the relatively short journey to Coventry City.

The Baggies have won their last five under new manager Carlos Corberan, whose side now sit in 16th place of the table after a 3-0 win over Rotherham United last time out.

Coventry meanwhile sit in 14th, having lost just one of their last six league fixtures whilst taking 13 points from a possible 18 during that time.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a game this should be. Two of the league’s in-form sides going up against it, and a bit of a local derby too to add to the occasion.

“I expect this to be West Brom’s toughest challenge under Corberan so far – Coventry will make things very difficult for the Baggies and in Viktor Gyokeres, they have possibly the most clinical striker in the league right now.

“But West Brom’s midfield and attack is looking extremely strong and fluid right now and it’s going to be very difficult to bet against them.

“I really think West Brom could nick a win here.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-2 West Brom

1 of 18 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road Fratton Park University of Bolton Stadium

James Ray

“This is a tie many fans will be looking forward to. West Brom are absolutely flying at the moment and have looked fantastic under Corberan, while the hosts will be hoping for a return to form of their own after losing to Reading and falling to late comeback against Swansea at the weekend.

“With the home crowd behind them and star men in-form, Robins’ side will be hopeful of a return to winning ways here but I just can’t go against the Baggies at the moment.

“They’re already making up good ground on the play-off spots and I can see them cutting that gap even further tomorrow night.

“It’ll be close, but I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-3 West Brom