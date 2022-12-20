Bristol Rovers learn loan star fate as key Middlesbrough figure confirms transfer plan for 20-year-old

Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieran Scott has confirmed the club are not planning on recalling Josh Coburn from his spell with Bristol Rovers in January.

Bristol Rovers recruited Coburn on loan in the summer from Middlesbrough, who wanted to see him play regular football at a high level after a promising breakthrough campaign at the Riverside.

He’s made a good impression with the Gas too, netting five goals and providing three assists in 16 outings across all competitions.

Inevitably, speculation has circulated over a potential early return to Boro, who hold a recall clause for January.

However, the Championship side’s plan for the 20-year-old striker has now been made clear, with head of football Scott telling the Middlesbrough Supporters Forum that they intend to let him continue his development under Joey Barton, who has given him a regular role up top.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, here’s what he had to say:

“The plan is not to bring Josh back.

“It doesn’t help the player to come back and not play, especially when he is playing now. He has to keep playing and doing well.

“There is still a lot of development needed, there is no point in bringing him back to sit on the bench then play for 10 or 15 minutes each week like he did that last year. He needs to play 30/40 games, stay fit. It’s a good environment for him to be in as Joey is playing him every week.”

Best for all?

The game time Coburn is getting and the form he’s showing is exactly what Middlesbrough would have wanted from his loan spell with Bristol Rovers, so it wouldn’t really make sense to bring him back early in January.

This could end up being a big season for his development and could go a long way in his bid to nail down a starting spot with Boro, so it will be hoped his form can continue over the second half of the campaign.

He’s certainly a popular figure at the Memorial Stadium and has been Barton’s go-to man up top for much of the campaign, so it seems a stay with Rovers works for everyone.