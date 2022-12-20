Blackpool boss reveals the extent of key player’s injury ahead of Hull City clash

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has given an update on Chris Maxwell to The Gazette, after the goalkeeper missed the club’s last outing at Cardiff City through injury.

Blackpool haven’t been in the best of form in recent games, but a 1-1 draw away at Cardiff City is certainly a step in the right direction. However, they had to do it without the help of their first choice goalkeeper Maxwell.

The 32-year-old is an experienced head in the Seasiders’ ranks and has started each of the last 12 games before last weekend, with Dan Grimshaw coming in to replace him on Saturday.

It looks likely that Grimshaw will continue between the sticks, as Appleton revealed the extent of the injury to The Gazette. Although not as bad as first feared, they will continue to assess Maxwell before they take on Hull City in their next fixture on Boxing Day.

“He tweaked his groin in training on Friday,” said the Blackpool boss.

“It’s been a bit challenging for us finding a place to train over the last few days but he first felt it on Thursday. He felt it would be okay to train on Friday but he had to pull out. “I don’t think it’s too bad, he just didn’t feel comfortable pushing off and kicking beyond 10/15 yards. “I think it was more of a sensible decision for him. He didn’t want to let anyone down rather than make it any worse. “He’s at an age now where he can make sensible decisions, he’s more experienced so what happened last year with his injuries has possibly made him think about it and be a bit more clever.”

A blow for Blackpool…

Appleton will be hoping to be able to call upon his preferred shot stopper next Monday, but the club, the manager and the player will not want Maxwell to play if it is only going to aggravate the injury, and so they will need to be cautious with him and the injury.

To lose your first choice goalkeeper is always a huge miss, as it is a position which needs regular playing time, consistency and confidence, and Grimshaw’s error on Saturday proved that. Blackpool will be wanting Maxwell back as quickly as possible.

If there is any silver lining it is that the injury isn’t ‘too bad’, as Appleton says. It seems as though the player won’t be out for a long period of time, but it still comes as a blow considering Blackpool are needing some consistency to get up the table and away from the bottom three.