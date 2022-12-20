Blackburn Rovers growing in confidence of key player staying, report claims

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is ‘increasingly likely’ to stay at the club this January, according to Football League World.

Interest has been high in Championship striker Brereton Diaz, with Dean Jones telling GiveMeSport earlier this week that West Ham were in a good position to sign the Chilean.

But Football League World report today that Brereton Diaz is increasingly likely to stay at the club this January, and will instead keep his options open when his contract at Ewood Park expires at the end of the current season.

However, Football League World also states that things might change if a major bid was put in for the 23-year-old.

Brereton Diaz has scored 32 goals for Blackburn Rovers since the start of last season, with his performances in the Championship attracting several clubs.

A big boost for Rovers’ promotion hopes…

This latest update will come as a welcome boost for Jon Dahl Tomasson and Rovers, who are looking to get promoted back to the Premier League for the first time since 2012.

Rovers currently sit 3rd in the league and beat fellow promotion contenders Norwich City 2-0 away from home on Saturday. Brereton Diaz assisted in the game and has been instrumental in Rovers’ promotion push, scoring nine times and assisting three times in the league this season.

If Rovers can keep a hold of the striker through January, they have every chance of returning to English football’s top flight for the first time in 11 years. And if they can manage that, then there might be a chance that they can keep a hold of him beyond then, which would be a huge boost.