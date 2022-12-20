‘A tough night awaits’ – Charlton Athletic v Brighton prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Premier League side Brighton in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Addicks beat Stevenage on penalties in the third round to advance, but have entered a period of turmoil since that game. They have not won their seven matches since that fixture and currently lie 18th in League One with 24 points.

Charlton Athletic remain under caretaker charge of Anthony Hayes for this one too, although it seems Dean Holden is set to be named as Ben Garner’s permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Brighton play their first competitive football match since the Premier League paused for the Qatar World Cup.

The Seagulls are 7th in the top division and come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw in a Dubai friendly against Aston Villa. They progressed to the Round of 16 after beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 3-1 away from home.

Here, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers issue their predictions for the clash…

Luke Collins

“It’s hard to see any way in which Charlton come out on top in this tie.

“It has become toxic at The Valley recently, with fans turning on players and former manager Garner. The cherry on top is the ultimatum the Charlton Athletic Supporters Trust gave to owner Thomas Sandgaard, telling him to abide by the new club charter or face a petition to sell the club.

“Brighton might be short of match fitness, but the fact they have World Cup quality players such as Moisés Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán to choose from, combined with Charlton’s problems, makes them the definite favourites tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic need Dean Holden to turn things around when he takes charge, but before then, Hayes has a tricky cup tie to see to. And, with Brighton rested and the Addicks struggling, a tough night awaits.

“To get back up to speed before their return to Premier League action, the visitors could look to put out a strong squad as well.

“There’s plenty of time for the Addicks to turn around their fortunes and salvage this season, but their cup run ends here. I’m going for a pretty comfortable away win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-3 Brighton