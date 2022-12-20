‘A potential banana skin’ – MK Dons v Leicester City prediction: The72

MK Dons host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tonight.

MK Dons are struggling in the third tier and currently sit in the relegation zone heading into this cup outing. They picked up a big win last weekend against Portsmouth, ending a long winless run and showing the capability their squad has.

MK Dons reached the League One play-offs last time round, but this year they’re in a whole new fight.

Leicester City are on something of a revival under Brendan Rodgers; they’ve won five of their last six outings after looking like relegation candidates earlier in the season.

The Foxes haven’t played competitively since before the World Cup and so this game will be important for them in preparation for a Boxing Day clash v high-flying Newcastle United.

Ahead of tonight’s game, a handful of our writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“MK Dons pushed aside Pompey in comfortable fashion last weekend, but this game could be either a huge confidence-builder or a big soul-destroyer for them. The Dons may have the advantage having played a couple of league fixtures since the World Cup break and they’ll be looking to punish what could be a rusty Leicester City side.

“Leicester City may not rotate as much as they usually would for a game like this and for me that will be the deciding factor in how this game goes. Rodgers must use this game as a way to build sharpness back into his squad, whilst not risking any big injuries ahead of a busy top flight period coming up.

“I think this one has the potential to be close, but ultimately I expect a pretty strong Leicester XI that MK Dons will struggle to keep at bay.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City

Luke Phelps

“MK Dons will be right up for this one. Their win over Portsmouth was largely unexpected and it might indicate that the side’s turned a corner – and let’s not forget how well this side did last time round, albeit with a couple of different players.

“This could be a potential banana skin for the Foxes, but I think the gulf in class here is just too much and I too think that Rodgers will field a fairly strong side and use this game as a bit of preparation for their Premier League return.

“Leicester City will have far too much for MK Dons tonight I think.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City