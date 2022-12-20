‘A poisoned chalice’ – Will Dean Holden be a success at Charlton Athletic?

Charlton Athletic are reportedly set to announce Dean Holden as their new boss.

Holden looks set to join the Addicks following his departure as assistant manager at Stoke City in August.

The 43-year-old coach has experience as a manager with Bristol City, where he was promoted from assistant after Lee Johnson’s sacking.

Holden went onto manage 41 games in charge of the Robins, winning 18 of those before a run of six defeats saw him sacked.

He then joined the Potters as Michael O’Neill’s assistant and following the latter’s dismissal, Holden took charge of one Championship game, beating promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers.

This job will be crucial in making Holden’s career as a manager, but will he be a success in League One? Our writers have their say…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Charlton Athletic currently sit 18th in the third tier and are in desperate need of a change of fortune. The Addicks have lacked stability for sometime now and despite a relatively recent promotion, they weren’t able to kick on and relegation soon followed.

“Holden comes into this role with more than enough experience to warrant it in terms of his coaching ability. However, I have a feeling it’s the off-field issues that will cause him more problems.

“Charlton are currently in the midst of takeover whispers, and with fans not satisfied with Thomas Sandgaard’s running of the club, a takeover may be the only way forward.

“However, as the January window approaches, takeover talk could hinder the club’s progress when it comes to bringing in reinforcements next month.

“I think Holden has a bit of a free pass for the first six months. If he can provide some stability and comfortably avoid the drop then he’ll have done a good job ,and he can look to kick-on in the summer. I do genuinely believe Holden could be successful, but there are several factors out of his control which will pose as hurdles along the way.”

Luke Phelps

“This job right now is a bit of a poisoned chalice. Charlton Athletic fans have been through it all in the past few years, highs and lows, but right now they’re perhaps at their lowest ebb.

“Holden seems like a more strategic appointment than Ben Garner who I think was always the wrong man for the job – Holden is better suited to get the best out of Charlton’s impressive younger players and in time, I think this could be a really smart appointment.

“But as mentioned above, off-field issues at the club will make things difficult for whoever comes in.

“Holden and Charlton need to start from the ground up, completely revamp the club and start afresh. It seems like this is becoming a regular occurrence for the Addicks but needs must – Holden can be a success if the club enables him to be.”