3 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi replacements Charlton Athletic should consider amid Crystal Palace’s Championship plan

Charlton Athletic pulled off an impressive coup when they recruited Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

Charlton Athletic’s talented loan man has impressed with the Addicks too, managing five goals and three assists in 22 outings.

However, his form has seen Crystal Palace change their plans for the youngster. Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon they plan to send him to another club, with Millwall, Cardiff City, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town keen.

With that in mind, here are three Rak-Sakyi replacements the Addicks should look at this winter if he does see his loan ended…

Dilan Markanday – Blackburn Rovers

Reports have said Markanday will be available on loan this winter and he could be a really strong addition for the Addicks.

His first year with Blackburn Rovers has even a tricky one with injury and a managerial change and he’s not seen much action under Jon Dahl Tomasson. There’s no doubting his talent though and a successful spell at The Valley could be great for his career.

The ex-Spurs starlet mainly plays on the right-wing but he can be deployed across the front three or as a no.10 too.

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

Bobb has been one of Manchester City’s more promising prospects since arriving from Norwegian side Valerenga in 2019 and the time could be coming for him to make his senior debut.

Capable of playing on the right-wing or centrally as an attacking midfielder, the 19-year-old has managed two goals and 10 assists in 20 outings this season. His creativity has really caught the eye at youth level and, like Rak-Sakyi was before his move, he looks ready for a shot at first-team football.

1 of 12 Who currently wears the number 24 for Charlton Athletic? Sean Clarke Ryan Inniss Mandela Egbo Nathan Harness

Anthony Scully – Wigan Athletic

This could be an ambitious one but it would definitely be one worth looking at. Scully has seen really limited game time since joining Wigan Athletic from Lincoln City in the summer and a winter loan could give him the chance to remind everyone what he’s capable of.

He’s barely been making matchday squads with the Latics this season but after 37 goals and 19 assists in 106 games for Lincoln City, everyone knows what the former West Ham talent is capable of at League One level.