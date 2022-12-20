2 under-rated Plymouth Argyle players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

After a few troubled weeks, Plymouth Argyle bounced back with a victory at Home Park.

Niall Ennis and Sam Cosgrove scored the goals against Morecambe and the pair are perhaps the under-rated figures of the squad.

But who else in this Plymouth side are perhaps in need of a bit more credit?

Here, we discuss two under-rated Plymouth Argyle players from this season so far…

Jordan Houghton

There’s regularly been a pocket of fans on social media who are quick to criticise the former Chelsea man. Houghton is prone to a mistake here and there but that is due to the ‘on-the-edge’ nature in which he plays.

The worst afternoon in his Argyle career came at the end of last season, with Houghton seeing red as Schumacher’s men missed out on the play’offs in humiliating fashion v MK Dons.

Houghton plays with the confidence of someone who has come from the Cobham academy and this might be what is rubbing the Green Army up the wrong way.

The 27-year-old Houghton has featured 21 times in League One so far this season, grabbing one assist.

Macaulay Gillesphey

Dropping back now into the back-line with one of a number of centre-backs on the Argyle books…

Dan Scarr is the most popular name and rightly so for his dominant performances, but he isn’t the only one worth recognising.

Macauley Gillesphey is often more low-key, playing a more reserved and astute role in Schumacher’s back-five system. The 27-year-old, formerly of Carlisle United and Australian outfit Brisbane Roar, is in his second year down south and has amassed nearly 1,000 League One minutes already this term.

Gillesphey and Scarr are in the mix alongside Nigel Lonwijk, James Wilson, and Brendan Galloway for the spots in front of Michael Cooper.

A selection headache is never easy but at the same time, it presents Schumacher with the right sort of issues to have.