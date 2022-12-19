Transfer insider makes positive admission regarding West Ham and Brereton Diaz but highlights ‘ridiculous number of teams’ in the running

Journalist Dean Jones believes West Ham ‘are still in a pretty good position’ in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz.

Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker Brereton Diaz has been linked with a number of Premier League and overseas sides in 2022, but West Ham are often mentioned more than most.

The Hammers seem to have a longstanding interest in the 23-year-old who’s so far scored nine goals in the Championship this season.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season and so his future at Ewood Park is very much up in the air.

But speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has stated that he thinks West Ham remain in a strong position to land Brereton Diaz when the time comes.

He said:

“I think West Ham are still in a pretty good position on this one for whenever the time comes to move, but he’s been prepped by a lot of teams this season, like a ridiculous number of teams.”

Ahead of next month though, Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has insisted that his side won’t sell Brereton Diaz on the cheap, with Rovers in the midst of a rather unexpected promotion battle in the Championship.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Brereton Diaz to wait until next summer?

Brereton Diaz certainly looks to have a move on the horizon in 2023 – even if Blackburn Rovers secure promotion to the Premier League, it still seems possible that Brereton Diaz will be snapped up by someone like West Ham.

For now though, he remains at Ewood Park where he’ll be hoping to score some more goals in the second half of the season, and push Rovers closer towards that top two.

West Ham and a number of other teams will almost certainly be keeping an eye on how he does.