‘The problems don’t stop there’ – Has Dean Smith run his course as Norwich City manager?

Norwich City sit 5th in the table, but their recent form is a big cause for concern.

The Canaries have won just two from their past five and while many may think their position is fine, a bit of digging reveals it’s not all what it seems.

Norwich City sit 12 points off league leaders Burnley and for a side hoping for an immediate return to top-flight football, they aren’t showing the consistency or the ability needed in what is an unforgiving division.

The football on display isn’t convincing and fans are beginning to voice their opinions, so has Dean Smith run his course at the helm? A handful of our writers have their say…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Firstly, I do think it was the right move to give Smith the chance to show what he’s capable of in the second-tier despite their relegation last season. His CV is impressive and his track record proves he can get teams out of this division.

“However, things don’t look positive and in my opinion the Norwich City board will need to make a cutthroat decision while they’re still in the mix, before it’s too late.

“Smith seems to be splitting fan opinion, but from what I’ve seen of them this season, they don’t look near the level of their promotion-rivals and I think it’s a huge risk carrying on with Smith in charge.

“And, adding onto that, Smith’s recent comments about the fans makes his position untenable and he’s surely on borrowed time now.

“The standings are tight and only five points separate Norwich City and the bottom-half and with the likes of Middlesbrough and West Brom going through revivals of their own, the competition is only going to get tougher and Norwich’s situation will only get worse.”

James Ray

“There’s no doubt that something needs to change at Norwich City if they’re to make an immediate return to the Premier League. The Canaries have been horrendously inconsistent and more often than not, the performances have been seriously underwhelming.

“Pressure is growing on Smith and discontent among supporters is clear to see. But, if the club do part ways with Smith, the problems don’t stop there. The past 18 months or so has been poor on all fronts and the club hierarchy and ownership has to shoulder some of the blame for that too.

“Moving on Smith and bringing in someone new might only be a short-term fix. There’s certainly positives like the academy and the scouting network’s move into more niche markets, but Norwich are in need of overhaul.

“Smith might have run his course, but a managerial switch isn’t the only change needed at Carrow Road.”