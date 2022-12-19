The latest on Hannibal Mejbri at Birmingham City: How likely is a Manchester United recall? What’s the player said?

Birmingham City and Manchester United’s strong link was maintained in the summer as the Blues recruited Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester United’s young midfielder has made a good impression with Birmingham City as well.

He’s made a starting spot his own after initially having to settle with substitute appearances. However, as often is the case with loan players, a potential early return to Old Trafford has been speculated about in the lead up to the January transfer window.

So, with the January window on the horizon, what’s the latest on Mejbri’s situation at Birmingham City?

How likely is a recall?

Thankfully for Birmingham City, recent reports have suggested that Manchester United aren’t planning on recalling Mejbri.

The Manchester Evening News has said that the Tunisian international is among the loaned out starlets who have been assured of a full season away from Old Trafford by the Red Devils, seemingly nailing him on for a full season at St. Andrew’s unless his parent club decide to switch clubs in January.

However, given the game time he’s enjoying with the Blues, that would be a surprise.

What has Mejbri said?

When quizzed on the matter himself, Mejbri has also provided reassuring words for Birmingham City as they hope to hold onto him for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

He said earlier this month that he had heard nothing from Manchester United over a potential winter recall.

Mejbri and his parent club are in regular dialogue too, and as of that point, there had been no suggestion of an early return to the North West.

With Mejbri assured of a full campaign on loan and no mention of a winter recall, it seems Birmingham City are standing in good stead over the loan man’s immediate future as January approaches.