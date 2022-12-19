The latest on Ethan Laird at QPR: What’s been said? How likely is a Manchester United recall?

Manchester United have recently been tipped to consider recalling Ethan Laird from his loan spell at QPR.

Laird, 21, has shone on loan at QPR this season, featuring 19 times in the Championship so far this season, grabbing one goal and two assists.

He’s become a key player for the R’s but there’s been suggestions that Manchester United could recall him next month.

So what’s the latest on that front?

So it was Manchester Evening News who revealed last week that United will make decisions on their out-on-loan players after the World Cup.

Their report also added that Erik ten Hag is keen to add cover at right-back, with separate reports confirming that the Red Devils are indeed keen on bolstering that position in the January transfer window.

But whether they’ll turn to Laird or to the transfer market remains to be seen.

And since, QPR boss Neil Critchley has spoken out on Laird’s future, telling West London Sport:

“In any 12-month loan there is a natural break around mid-season and that applies to all players.

“But Ethan has having a fantastic season here and playing every single week and I am sure Manchester United will be happy with Ethan and the way he’s been playing and his development.

“My aim is to carry that on. I see myself as someone who can coach players to improve in the team they are playing in.”

Laird featured in QPR’s win over Preston North End on Saturday, but QPR aren’t back in action until Boxing Day.

Manchester United meanwhile return to action v Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with their next Premier League game coming at home to Nottingham Forest on December 27th.

So United’s return to action will be at the forefront of ten Hags mind right now. But as soon as that January window opens, QPR may be fearing Laird’s potential return to Old Trafford.

Critchley clearly wants him to stay and Laird is obviously benefiting from this loan spell, but he’s United’s player and it could boil down to whether the club signs a new right-back, or looks towards Laird instead.