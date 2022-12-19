‘The grass isn’t always greener’ – Should Ross Stewart look to leave Sunderland in the near future?

Ross Stewart scored in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw v Hull City at the weekend.

Stewart, 26, has been out injured since September but to nobody’s surprise, he made an instant impact upon his return on Saturday.

The Scottish striker has six goals in eight Championship games so far this season – only four off the top scorer despite having played 13 less games.

Stewart has been linked with a move away from Sunderland for sometime now and his future still appears up in the air, with Middlesbrough seemingly the most keen as things stand.

Stewart’s stock is only rising, but should he look to leave Sunderland in the near future? Our writers have their say…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Stewart has been paramount to Sunderland’s success for 18-months now. He is an exceptional talent and will undoubtedly get the chance to play Premier League football at some point in his career.

“The Scot is a bit of a late-developer. He’s not old by any means, but at 26 he definitely has less time left in his career than a lot of other youngsters coming through the ranks now and that may be playing on his mind.

“But the grass isn’t always greener and for the time being I don’t think he should be rushing to move away from Sunderland, unless a chance of top flight football comes up.

“It will be worrying that Sunderland haven’t activated their extension clause and as the January window nears, the rumours are only going to get louder, but he does seem settled at Sunderland and his head doesn’t appear to have been turned.

“Sunderland are an exciting club to be involved with at the moment, and he will see the impact he could have on the Wearsiders, which could be enough to tempt him into penning a new deal.”

Luke Phelps

“In my opinion, the only thing that will be on Stewart’s mind right now will be returning to action, and returning to the score-sheet.

“He reminded fans of his quality on Saturday and that returning goal should fill him and Sunderland with confidence for the remainder of the season.

“But his contract situation is a bit of a cause for concern and there could be a number of clubs looking to take advantage – Sunderland though will almost certainly activate Stewart’s one-year extension.

“Still, that only gives Sunderland a couple more transfer windows to cash in, and unless Stewart signs a new deal, cashing in will what Sunderland may be forced into doing at some point soon.

“A Premier League move right now looks like it could be a bit too soon for Stewart and a Championship move may be a bit of a sideways step, so I think he should, and will, stay at the Stadium of Light until next season at least.”