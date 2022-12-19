The 7 Burnley players linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving

Burnley’s fine form continued with 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It’s the third successive game in which Burnley have put three past their opponent. The Clarets have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table but Sheffield United are in action v Wigan Athletic later tonight.

Promotion looks very much on the cards for Vincent Kompany in his first season in charge of the club, and whilst January could see a number of new faces arrive, it could also see some leave.

Here we look at the seven Burnley players who’ve been linked with move away this season and discuss the likelihood of each player leaving…

Charlie Taylor

Last summer, Burnley defender Charlie Taylor became the surprise target of West Ham. It was reported that Burnley would consider selling Taylor in a bid to fund their summer spending spree, as West Ham eyed up some defensive cover.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Nothing has been mentioned of Taylor and West Ham since the initial rumour came out last summer.

And despite Taylor being an experienced member of this side, he’s been playing a bit part role under Kompany who’s used him mainly as a late substitute in recent weeks.

It would be very surprising if Taylor’s name came into transfer headlines next month.

Nathan Tella

There’s been a lot of talk about Southampton potentially recalling Nathan Tella next month. Previous Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was reportedly considering it but what new manager Nathan Jones thinks remains to be seen.

Is it likely to happen?

It seems like a definite possibility. Southampton are struggling in the Premier League and Tella is firing for Burnley, so it’d make sense that Jones might bring Tella back to the south coast in January.

This is definitely one that will be worrying Kompany and Burnley, and it seems like they can do nothing but wait for the Saints to make a decision.

Halil Dervisoglu

Brentford loaned Halil Dervisoglu to Burnley last summer, but the striker has struggled to make an impact on this Clarets side.

He’s featured just six times in the Championship this season, scoring once, and at the start of this month there were rumours that he could be heading to Fenerbahce next month.

Is it likely to happen?

Given Dervisoglu’s lack of playing time at Turf Moor this season, the chances of him moving on next month seem pretty high.

But although Kompany hasn’t really utilised him this season, there’s not been a need to, with Jay Rodriguez often playing as the lone striker – an injury to him though would see Kompany become really low on striking options, especially if Dervisoglu had already left.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Another on loan player who’s been linked with a move away this season is Taylor Harwood-Bellis. But instead of a recall, there’s been suggestions that Harwood-Bellis could seal an alternative Premier League move.

Everton, Leicester City, and Wolves have all been linked.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Harwood-Bellis is emerging as one of the best up-and-coming centre-backs in the country. He looks set for a bright career on both the club and global stage and so it’s understandable that there’s Premier League sides looking at him.

But he certainly won’t come cheap, and City might yet have future plans for Harwood-Bellis anyway. For now, it seems like Harwood-Bellis will remain at Turf Moor for the remainder of his loan spell.

Josh Brownhill

Clarets midfielder Josh Brownhill made a blistering start to this Championship season, and it quickly saw links to the Premier League emerge with Leicester City and Southampton among the clubs to have been mentioned.

The 27-year-old has five assists and five goals in 22 Championship appearances this season.

Is a deal likely to happen?

This is another transfer rumour that’s gone cold as the season has progressed. Brownhill remains an important player for Kompany but his goals have dried up a touch – he’s only scored once since August.

Still, it’d be no surprise if a team like Leicester or Southampton came in for Brownhill in January, with both sides not enjoying particularly strong seasons in the Premier League, but he’s an important player for Burnley and so they’d surely be reluctant to sell.

Matthew Lowton and Kevin Long

Last summer, Alan Nixon revealed that Burnley were considering offloading defensive duo Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton before the transfer window slammed shut.

Both players have remained at the cub but neither has featured in the Championship this season.

Could the pair leave next month?

Both players are obviously surplus to requirements at Turf Moor and both are also out of contract next summer, so January sales of either player would make sense.

But whether any club will come in with a transfer offer for either player remains to be seen – as does the possibility of either player having their contracted terminated.