The 7 Blackburn Rovers linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving

Blackburn Rovers have seen several players linked with moves away from Ewood Park ahead of this winter.

Blackburn Rovers have endured a promising start to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s tenure.

Although performances have been inconsistent, they’ve won 13 of their 23 games thus far and still sit in a thoroughly impressive 3rd place.

The January window will be an important one for Rovers though, and with next month just around the corner, we look at all the players linked with a move away this season and how likely they are to head for pastures new…

Ben Brereton Diaz

It seems that at this point there’s barely a Premier League team left who hasn’t been linked with Brereton Diaz. Another strong season to date for the Chilean has seen Manchester United rumours emerge, with Dean Jones saying ‘a ridiculous number of teams’ have shown interest.

Is a move likely?

Thankfully for Blackburn Rovers, Brereton Diaz appeared to pledge his loyalty to the club for the 2022/23 in November.

That looks to have removed the possibility of a winter exit, even if it means he leaves for nothing in the summer.

Bradley Dack

Dack has endured a tricky couple of years with injury and he’s not made the impact many would have hoped for under Tomasson’s management. It’s led to speculation over his future and Sunderland have been linked.

Is a move likely?

Tomasson has remained insistent that Dack is still in his plans and he has now started the last two games, scoring Rovers’ only goal in the defeat to Preston. He’s out of contract in the summer and if the right offer comes in, you get the feeling a move may materialise.

John Buckley

Buckley is another player to have been linked with a Tony Mowbray reunion at Sunderland amid a struggle for game time. He’s on a long-term deal until 2027 at Ewood Park though.

Is a move likely?

That long-term deal could make a deal expensive for any admirers and there’s no doubting Buckley’s technical ability when on form. Even after a tricky first half of the season under Tomasson, you feel the midfielder will be staying with Rovers.

Tayo Edun

Versatile ex-Lincoln City man Edun’s game time has been really limited and he’s one of four first-team players to have been linked with a loan exit by Lancs Live. He’s played seven times in the Championship but those outings have totalled just 178 minutes.

Is a move likely?

Edun hasn’t played in the Championship since the start of September. If he wants game time, a move will be needed, so this is one you can definitely see happening. He should have some solid League One suitors too.

Joe Rankin-Costello

The second of the four players said to be available for loan is Rankin-Costello. The 23-year-old has played just two Championship games so far this season and has previously struggled in the second-tier.

Is a move likely?

A loan could be just what Rankin-Costello needs in January. However, he did perform well when called upon against Norwich City at the weekend, so maybe the busy festive period could spark a revival for the right-sided ace.

You have to think a loan will transpire though, and hopefully it will help Rankin-Costello get back on an upward trajectory.

1 of 12 What shirt number did Adam Armstrong wear for Blackburn Rovers? 11 14 7 5

Dilan Markanday

Markanday has also been linked with a temporary move in the New Year after struggling to make an impact on the first-team in his first 12 months as a Blackburn Rovers player.

Is a move likely?

There can be no doubts about the versatile attacker’s talents. His first year at Ewood Park has been tricky with injury and a change in manager though, so a new challenge with a loan club could be a good chance to reset ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Aynsley Pears

Last but not least and the fourth of four reportedly loan listed players in backup ‘keeper Pears. The former Middlesbrough man has impressed when call upon but it’s an uphill battle for game time given Thomas Kaminski’s presence in goal.

Is a move likely?

A loan would be interesting given that Tomasson doesn’t actually have a third senior goalkeeper on the books, so that might need addressing before any exit for Pears unless he plans to call on one of the youth options.

It would be beneficial for Pears, but someone might need to come in first before he can head out.