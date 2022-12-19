The 6 Sheffield United players linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving

Sheffield United will be hoping a productive January transfer window can strengthen their bid to return to the Premier League this season.

Sheffield United could do with a fresh face or two this winter.

However, arguably, it’s more important that they ensure their standout stars don’t head for the exit door. Some have been linked with winter exits and here, we look at the likelihood of each of them moving on in the New Year…

Sander Berge

Rumours surrounding Norwegian star Berge are commonplace at this point, and there have been links this season too. AC Milan were mentioned as an admirer while Liverpool‘s long-term interest is apparently still present.

Is a move likely?

Despite the high-profile interest, it seems Berge will be staying at Bramall Lane this winter. The Star has said he’s expected to stay as the Blades fight it out for promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye

Sheffield United’s World Cup star Ndiaye has admirers from elsewhere after a thoroughly impressive 18 months and with his deal up in 2024, his agents are said to be keen for their client to consider options away from Bramall Lane.

He’s also spoken of a dream to return to boyhood club Marseille in the future.

Is a move likely?

Although it remains to be seen just who will be after Ndiaye, a winter exit looks feasible. It could be a good chance for Sheffield United to cash in and if he’s not going to commit to a new deal, it would remove the risk of losing him for nothing.

Hassan Ayari

Ayari first expressed a desire to leave Sheffield United in summer talks with the club and since, he’s spent time on trial with rivals Sheffield Wednesday after being recalled from his Scarborough Athletic loan.

Is a move likely?

Sheffield Wednesday have continued talks over a possible move for Ayari but it remains to be seen if they snap him up. Regardless of whether or not he heads there though, it seems highly likely that he’ll be on the move in January.

Ollie Arblaster

Heckingbottom spoke of a potential loan move for Arblaster upon his call-up to senior action back in November. The Blades had to hold onto him at that point given a shortage of midfielders, despite having temporary offers from other clubs.

Is a move likely?

Arblaster could certainly benefit from a winter switch to give him some more senior minutes but if the Blades lose a midfielder to another club or to injury, he could yet be called upon in the first-team.

Sheffield United should play it by ear with regards to a potential loan exit for the talented central midfielder.

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Ismaila Coulibaly

Another midfielder Heckingbottom said could end up heading out on loan is Coulibaly. He was poised to battle for a role in the Blades’ XI before injury struck earlier this season, meaning he’s still waiting on his competitive debut for the club.

However, the Sheffield United boss recently said that because of injury, loan plans have been revised and the focus is on getting him back to full fitness.

Is a move likely?

With injury recovery the priority, it seems unlikely Coulibaly will be on the move this winter.

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Last but not least is Norrington-Davies, who was enjoying a strong season before being struck down by injury. Crystal Palace and Leicester City were both linked back in October but he is set to be out until February through a hamstring injury.

Is a move likely?

Given Norrington-Davies injury, it seems he too will be staying with Sheffield United for now.