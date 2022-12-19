The 6 QPR players linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving in January

Neil Critchley’s QPR tenure got off to a perfect start on Saturday.

QPR headed to Deepdale to face an in-form Preston North End side. The R’s went into the game on the back of four-straight defeats in the league, but that run was halted with an impressive 1-0 win.

Jimmy Dunne scored QPR’s only goal that day, lifting his side up into 6th place of the table ahead of a Boxing Day clash v Cardiff City.

And with January just around the corner, we look at all the players who’ve been linked with moves away from QPR this season, and how likely each player is to leave in the New Year…

Conor Masterson

Conor Masterson looked to be a real prospect for QPR when he broke into the side under Mark Warburton. But after some uninspiring loan spells he’s now well out of favour in west London.

Is a deal likely to happen?

If an offer comes in for Masterson, QPR may quickly accept – reports earlier in the campaign revealed that the R’s will look to move on some deadwood in January and that Masterson could leave on loan.

At 24 years old though, Masterson may be feeling that he needs to be playing more regularly, and not for a temporary club.

Seny Dieng

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng was linked with both Bournemouth and Everton earlier in the season. The Senegalese shot-stopper has recently returned from the World Cup and he’s been in goal for both of QPR’s Championship games this month.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Virtually nothing has been said about Dieng, Everton and Bournemouth since the initial rumour broke.

But Dieng has spoken out on his future, and he revealed his Premier League ambitions whilst also hinting that he could leave QPR at some point in the future, in a bid to play Premier League.

Bournemouth are under new owners and look set to spend in January too, but Everton seem to have other transfer targets right now.

Ilias Chair

Back in October, Football Insider claimed that Ilias Chair was being monitored by Aston Villa. The 25-year-old is soon set to return from Qatar where his Morocco side have impressed – he’s been a key player for the R’s this season with three goals and six assists to his name in the Championship.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Like the Dieng rumour, this rumour hasn’t really lasted in headlines, with nothing having been said about it since.

It’s certainly a transfer that could seem realistic given Chair’s impressive season so far and Villa’s deep pockets, but Villa seem to have other players on their radar, so this move seems quite unlikely as things stand.

George Thomas

George Thomas was previously labelled surplus to requirements ahead of January. The Welshman has never managed to hold a starting spot down in this side and has featured only three times in the Championship this season.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Thomas doesn’t seem to have a future at QPR. His contract is out next summer but the R’s have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Critchley may want to make up his own opinion on Thomas but given the fact that Thomas wasn’t really favoured by Warburton or Michael Beale, it seems like his time in west London is quickly coming to an end, and January could see him seal either a temporary or permanent exit.

Lyndon Dykes

Soon after Beale’s move to Rangers, there were suggestions that previous Rangers target and Scottish international Lyndon Dykes could follow.

Since, reports have seemingly confirmed Rangers’ interest but also revealed that Critchley is determined to keep hold of the 27-year-old.

Is a deal likely to happen?

It seems like it would take a big money offer for Rangers to poach Dykes next month. Despite his struggles in front of goal this season and last season, he remains an important player for QPR; Dykes will always give 100% and his contribution to the team extends further than goals.

Also, Critchley doesn’t have too many other options to call upon, so Dykes leaving next month doesn’t seem all that likely.

Macauley Bonne

Like Thomas, Macauley Bonne has been deemed surplus to requirements. Despite his decent loan spell with Ipswich Town last season, he’s barely featured this season and he’s failed to impress when he has been called upon.

Is a deal likely to happen?

It doesn’t seem like QPR will stand in Bonne’s way should an offer come in. But that remains to question here; whether or not a team will make an acceptable offer.

There might be a lot of clubs looking into a potential loan deal but both QPR and Bonne could favour a permanent exit, given Bonne’s likely frustration at his current situation.

Also, given Dykes’ links to Rangers, Critchley might want to keep Bonne around just as addition cover, so this is a tricky one to predict.