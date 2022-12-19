The 4 Sunderland players linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving in January

Sunderland sit 12th in the Championship as we near the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s side have produced a strong first half of the season and things are certainly looking brighter as we enter the second half of the campaign.

The recruitment strategy has changed dramatically and it now often results in exciting young prospects making their mark at Sunderland, many of whom end up being a success.

However, this ultimately drums up interest from elsewhere and that’s exactly what has happened this season.

Next month’s transfer window will be a busy one and here we look at every Sunderland player linked with a move away this season, and how likely it is that they’ll depart…

Ross Stewart

The biggest name on this list is Ross Stewart. The Scottish striker bagged 26 goals last season and is on six in eight so far in the second tier this season.

This form will always attract attention and Stewart has been linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light for some time now. The most prominent link at the moment is his link to Middlesbrough.

Interest north of the border is also there with Celtic and Rangers keeping tabs on the forward, with the same report stating that Sunderland are willing to sell if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Is a move likely?

Sunderland have the option to extend Stewart’s contract a further year and that alone makes it quite that unlikely he’ll go anywhere in January, when replacements are much harder to come by.

And Football Insider have since claimed that Sunderland have placed a £10milllion asking price on Stewart’s head, which might simply be a deterring tactic from the Black Cats.

Dennis Cirkin

The 20-year-old left-back signed for Sunderland at the start of last season from Tottenham Hotspur and has proved to be a big talent since.

He has a goal and an assist to his name this year in the Championship and his performances have attracted interest from both Spurs and Brentford.

Is a move likely?

Dennis Cirkin hasn’t started for Sunderland for a short while, but recent form may prove that Sunderland are a stronger side with Cirkin on the pitch.

A big Premier League offer may be hard for both Sunderland and Cirkin to turn down next month, but whether this interest materialises is another question – little has been said of Spurs or Brentford’s apparent interest since.

Jewison Bennette

The young Costa Rican has just returned from World Cup duty in Qatar.

Jewison Bennette, 18, signed for Sunderland in the summer for a reported £1million and reports have surfaced earlier this month that Valencia already have their eye on the young talent.

Is a move likely?

The report from El Gol (via Roker Report) suggested Bennette’s value had quadrupled in the short time he’s been at Sunderland.

However, Bennette is a very raw prospect still and a move to Valencia next month may be too soon for him – and Sunderland seem unlikely to sell the youngster so soon after bringing him in.

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo has set the league alight so far this season. However, reports have already emerged suggesting Manchester United may recall the youngster in January.

This would be a big blow for Sunderland as Diallo has quickly emerged as a key player for the club – he has four goal contributions in his last four games.

Is a move likely?

Mowbray has admitted that he doesn’t believe a recall will happen, which is promising for Wearsiders, but that’s not to say it won’t happen and it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

He’s Manchester United’s player and if his scoring form continues through January, a recall may become likelier.