Taylor Harwood-Bellis latest: Is he set to stay at Burnley? Do Everton still hold an interest?

Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis has shone on loan at Burnley this season, under the guidance of ex-City skipper Vincent Kompany.

The 20-year-old centre-back signed for Kompany for a second time last summer. He was previously with Kompany at Anderlecht but it’s in this spell at Turf Moor where we’ve really started to see Harwood-Bellis prevail.

He’s played in all 23 of his side’s Championship games so far this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

The England U21 man was linked with a possible Premier League transfer earlier in the season, but what’s the latest on that?

The latest on Harwood-Bellis…

Last summer, Everton were revealed as admirers of Harwood-Bellis’. Then at the start of last month, it was revealed that Everton had continued to watch Harwood-Bellis throughout this season, and also that Wolves and Leicester City were both keeping an eye on the Burnley man.

The Toffees are the side that have been mentioned the most, but ahead of January, it seems like Frank Lampard’s side have changed their transfer priorities.

Everton are being linked with a few different attacking players – one being Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, who they look set to spend big on – and it’s also been reported that on loan centre-back Conor Coady is set to stay for the remainder of the season too.

So a new centre-back might not be on Everton’s wishlist and Harwood-Bellis may yet see out the season at Burnley.

There’s been no talk of a possible return to Manchester City either, and with Harwood-Bellis doing so well at Turf Moor there seems to be no reason for that to end.

For now then, it seems like the Premier League vultures may have cooled their interest in Harwood-Bellis, but nothing can be guaranteed.