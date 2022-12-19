Sunderland’s eight-figure asking price for Ross Stewart revealed as Rangers join Middlesbrough in transfer chase

Sunderland have placed a £10million asking price on Ross Stewart ahead of January, Football Insider has claimed.

Stewart made a scoring return to action over the weekend, coming off the bench to score Sunderland’s only goal in their 1-1 draw v Hull City in the Championship.

But the striker remains in transfer headlines as we approach January – Middlesbrough have been closely linked with the 26-year-old and now Rangers have been linked as well.

Football Insider say that Rangers and Boro have both registered an interest, but they’ve also revealed that the Black Cats want £10million for Stewart next month.

Stewart sees his contract expire at the end of this season but Sunderland have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Last week, reports claimed that Middlesbrough were set to step up their pursuit of the Scot whilst Rangers have been loosely mentioned in the past, although this is the first mention they’ve had alongside Stewart this month.

A fair price for Stewart?

It’s certainly a healthy asking price for the player. But Sunderland fans will tell you just how complete a striker he is; he’s big and powerful and so he can fill that target man role, but he has a degree athleticism and so he can score the goals that poachers score too.

He’s definitely a quality striker but whether or not Rangers or Middlesbrough – or any other team for that matter – will cough up £10million for a player who is currently out of contract next year, remains to be seen.

But this news will certainly get people talking and it could spark a potential bidding war for Stewart in next month’s transfer window.

If Sunderland can claim £10million for Stewart then it might be a job well done for the Black Cats, but keeping him surely has to be their preference.