Steven Schumacher issues update on Plymouth Argyle man after Morecambe withdrawal

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has provided a reassuring update on Nigel Lonwijk, insisting he was just suffering with cramp before his substitution vs Morecambe.

Plymouth Argyle loan recruit Lonwijk has been a big hit since arriving at Home Park in the summer.

He’s been a mainstay at the back for Schumacher’s Pilgrims and after sitting out of the 0-0 draw with Cambridge United, he made his return to action against Morecambe at the weekend. The home side emerged 2-1 victors but some concerns were raised when Lonwijk withdrew from the action seemingly injured with around 15 minutes left.

Now though, a reassuring update has emerged on the Dutchman.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Schumacher removed all concerns regarding a possible injury to the Wolves loanee. He confirmed Lonwijk was just struggling with cramp before his withdrawal, stating it was probably as a result of the cold and flu he has had recently. He said:

“It was just cramp.

“Nigel has been like me, he hasn’t been well. He has had this cold and flu so maybe he was just a little bit run down.

“He’s not too bad. He hasn’t started either for a couple of weeks so maybe it’s just that, a little bit of tiredness. Thankfully he’s okay.”

Time to kick on again…

With Lonwijk fit and back in the action, it will be hoped the win over Morecambe is the start of Plymouth Argyle’s return to the right track.

A slight blip saw them claim only three points from the four games prior to the weekend’s clash, winning none of them. Schumacher’s side remain in a strong position in the fight for automatic promotion though and Ipswich Town’s defeat combined with Sheffield Wednesday’s three consecutive draws means the Pilgrims are still top of the table.

A win over Morecambe will hopefully mark the beginning of another impressive run as they look to bring Championship football back to Home Park.