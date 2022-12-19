Opinion: Wycombe Wanderers have to prioritise a new contract for 31-year-old

Wycombe Wanderers have most of their squad tied down to lengthy contracts, ensuring most of their squad is together for next season, whether that be in the Championship or League One.

The Chairboys have started to pick up form of late, with a crucial win over Portsmouth in front of the cameras as well as keeping a clean sheet away to fellow play-off chasing side Lincoln City.

Gareth Ainsworth can relax for the most part, with star players such as Anis Mehmeti and Chris Forino signed up for the next few years. Of course, this does not mean they will not leave, but it secures their futures for the long-term.

Whilst many key players are contracted until next season or beyond, one man still stands out who has yet to sign a new deal for next season, and it comes in the Chairboys’ backline. Standing at 6’5″, Ryan Tafazolli has been a crucial part of Wycombe’s defence this season, and the Blues will be looking to keep him as part of that come next season.

Tafazolli’s contract situation….

The centre-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, after he was left under contract at the end of last season.

The form of Forino kept Tafazolli out the side mid-way through last season’s successful campaign for the Chairboys, however he has been a key part of a strong backline for Wycombe this season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have racked up eight clean sheets this season, and Tafazolli along with centre-back partner Alfie Mawson has been vital to that.

Along with his aerial presence, the former Hull City and Peterborough United defender fits the bill as a modern centre-back thanks to his ability to play out from the back.

Whilst Wanderers are not the sort of side to be known for keeping their play on the floor, this season has seen a change in how the Chairboys want to play as they look to the future without the presence of Adebayo Akinfenwa, and perhaps soon, experienced target man Sam Vokes.

Having someone of Tafazolli’s leadership and ability on the ball could be vital in leading this change, so it’s of the utmost important that he’s tied down to a new deal.