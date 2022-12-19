Opinion: QPR could land perfect Ethan Laird replacement in Leeds United outcast wanted by Championship clubs

QPR may yet be dealt a cruel blow next month with reports suggesting that Ethan Laird could be recalled by parent club Manchester United.

The right-back has slotted seamlessly into this QPR side, with the R’s having two dependable full-backs for the first time in a long time.

But as we approach January, it’s said that United want to add cover at right-back and that the Red Devils could yet recall Laird to provide that cover.

QPR then might need a new right-back next month, and Leeds United’s Cody Drameh could be the perfect replacement.

Exiled at Elland Road…

Drameh, 21, is a product of the Fulham academy. He’s been with Leeds United for nearly three years now, but in that time he’s only made four league appearances for the club.

He’s featured just once in the Premier League this season, although he may have been expecting more games after his impressive spell on loan with Cardiff City in the second half of last season.

Drameh featured 22 times for the Bluebirds in the Championship and grabbed himself three assists.

Ahead of January, it looks like Leeds United are keen to offload the Englishman and Championship duo Middlesbrough and Norwich City are among a number of teams said to be keen.

1 of 15 Who played more times for QPR? Kevin Gallen Gareth Ainsworth

There’s Premier League interest and overseas interest too, so it certainly wouldn’t be an easy transfer pursuit for QPR.

But the R’s may have some money to spend after seeing Rangers poach Michael Beale – if a loan move for Drameh can’t be figured out that is – and QPR will surely prove to be an attractive destination for a lot of Premier League youngsters, with the likes of Laird and Aston Villas Tim Iroegbunam having flourished at the club this season.

And should Laird return to Old Trafford, game-time would almost be guaranteed for Drameh at QPR should he make the move.

Again, it’d be am ambitious move for QPR and if Leeds fancy a permanent sale, it could be a costly one. But QPR and new boss Neil Critchley need to put together a permanent squad for the future and Drameh would be an excellent addition.