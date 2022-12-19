Opinion: Potentially available Crystal Palace man could be Watford’s perfect signing after Bilic admission

Watford boss Slaven Bilic will be hopeful of adding some fresh faces to his ranks when his first transfer window in charge at Vicarage Road rolls around next month.

Watford are in a decent spot given the struggles they endured in the opening months of the campaign. Heading into the busy festive schedule, Bilic’s side sit in 4th and are four without defeat in the Championship.

However, there’s no doubt that the Hornets are in need of a fresh face or two.

Bilic told the Watford Observer recently that he hopes to add wingers and midfielders to his ranks in January, and one man who could resolve his shortage out wide is Crystal Palace prodigy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi…

Ready for a step up?

Rak-Sakyi has spent the first half of the season on loan with Charlton Athletic and he’s certainly made good on his first chance in senior football. He’s notched up five goals and three assists in 22 outings and although his temporary deal with the Addicks is a season-long one, a change could be on the cards this winter.

It has emerged that Palace are considering recalling Rak-Sakyi this winter amid the Addicks’ struggles. He’s got Championship suitors and admirers at the top-end of League One, and Watford would be wise to enter the race.

Rak-Sakyi has been one of few shining lights at The Valley this season and has shown he’s got the ability to play at a higher level. His dribbling ability and willingness to run could make him a danger for Championship defences and the fact he’s a left-footed player often operating on the right would make him a different option for Bilic.

1 of 10 What was the score when Watford lost to Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final? 5-0 6-0 7-0 8-0

He can operate centrally too, potentially freeing Joao Pedro to play in a more advanced role.

Not only that but a Watford switch would mean he stays quite local to Selhurst Park, albeit not as close as he currently is with Charlton Athletic. That has it’s benefits too, allowing his parent club to keep a close on his development.

It remains to be seen how Watford and Rak-Sakyi’s winters pan out, but he’d certainly be a strong addition for Bilic and co.