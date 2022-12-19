Millwall, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all keen on loaned out Crystal Palace prodigy

Millwall, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides keen on Crystal Palace’s loaned out prodigy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Crystal Palace sanctioned a loan exit for young winger Rak-Sakyi in the summer, sending him to Charlton Athletic on a season-long deal.

The promising 20-year-old has impressed with the Addicks too, netting five goals and providing three assists in 22 games across all competitions. He’s been a mainstay in the League One side’s starting XI, nailing down a spot on the right-wing.

Now though, ahead of the January window, Nixon has said Rak-Sakyi is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Championship sides Millwall, Cardiff City and Hull City have submitted an interest in the Crystal Palace loanee, while top League One sides Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are also suitors.

Parent club Palace hold the option to recall Rak-Sakyi in January and with Charlton Athletic now managerless after sacking Ben Garner, there are suitors ready to make the most of the uncertainty at The Valley by swooping in for the London-born starlet.

A blow for Charlton…

Rak-Sakyi has been one of few positives at The Valley this season, so losing him to another club halfway through the campaign will be a blow for the Addicks.

That blow will only be felt more if he heads to a League One rival in Ipswich Town or Sheffield Wednesday.

He certainly looks as though he’s got the talent to impress in the Championship though, so Millwall, Cardiff City or Hull City could be intriguing options for Rak-Sakyi and Palace this winter.

A bright future is ahead of the Palace youngster and it will be interesting to see what the next step is in his development.