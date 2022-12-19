Middlesbrough loanee attracting interest from abroad but parent club turn down approach

Fulham have knocked back an approach from Gremio for striker and on-loan Middlesbrough man Rodrigo Muniz, according to journalist Diogo Rossi.

Muniz is currently plying his trade on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship this season, and has scored two goals in 18 appearances so far. Although he started the campaign as the first choice number nine under Chris Wilder he has found playing time hard to come by in recent weeks.

With the arrival of new boss Michael Carrick, strikers Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss have been the go-to duo to lead the line, with Muniz resigned to a spot on the substitutes bench alongside fellow summer signing Matthew Hoppe.

Muniz’s parent club Fulham and the player himself may be looking at other options considering his lack of playing time, and this has put other clubs on high alert.

According to South American journalist Rossi, Brazilian side Gremio enquired about the possibility of loaning the 21-year-old, an approach which was knocked back by the Cottagers.

He states that Marco Silva’s side would prefer to loan him to a Championship side, and they may even require his services in the first-team should they sell star man Aleksander Mitrovic next month.

Should he stay or should he go?

Muniz’s move to Middlesbrough hasn’t really worked out how all parties would have liked this season. He hasn’t had the run in the side he would have wanted, nor scored the amount of goals he is capable of scoring and so he would be forgiven in wanted to weigh up his options.

With Carrick now in charge at Boro he may want to use the loan slot for a player who is going to improve the first-team as opposed to sitting on the bench week-in week-out. Whether the Teessiders cut his deal short, or Fulham recall him is another matter.

He enjoyed a successful spell at Flamengo before making the move to Craven Cottage and so a move back to his homeland could be a tantalising proposition for Muniz. But all parties will weigh up what’s best for the player in the weeks and months to come.