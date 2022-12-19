League One transfer round-up: Bolton Wanderers after Championship striker, PL interest in Charlton Athletic man + more

The League One rumour mill is in full flow as the start of the January transfer window moves closer.

Bolton Wanderers have seen themselves mentioned in reports over the weekend, with The Sun on Sunday (18.12.22, pg. 62) stating that Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward has emerged on Ian Evatt’s transfer radar.

The 32-year-old, who has three goals and two assists in 22 Championship outings so far this season, is out of contract in 2023.

Bolton are considering a move and the Terriers will weigh up cashing in on the experienced Ward.

Elsewhere, reporter Darren Witcoop stated on Twitter towards the end of last week that Charlton Athletic’s promising striker Miles Leaburn is attracting attention from elsewhere ahead of the January transfer window.

Leaburn, 19, has been injured for much of his breakthrough season but has still notched up five goals and an assist in 17 games across all competitions. That record has caught the eye of Premier League clubs, and it certainly wouldn’t be the first time the Addicks have seen one of their top youngsters snapped up by a higher club.

One deal that looks set to go through is Fleetwood Town’s swoop for Irish goalkeeper David Harrington.

The Irish Examiner has said that the 22-year-old was set to join Everton before a shoulder problem scuppered the move. He’s had to undergo an operation and, as a result, he won’t be available until February.

However, he has still signed a three-year deal with the Cod Army in what looks to be a strong pick-up for Scott Brown.

Plymouth Argyle also look to be making good progress in their hunt for new additions. Steven Schumacher told Plymouth Live last week that the Pilgrims are pretty far down the line on two potential deals as they strengthen their squad for their League One automatic promotion push.