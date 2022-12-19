Latest Sunderland news: Championship talent linked, Black Cats eyeing L1 ace + more

Sunderland sit in 12th place of the Championship table after an eventful 1-1 draw v Hull City on Saturday.

Soon after going down to 10 men, Sunderland found themselves in front courtesy of a Ross Stewart goal on his first game back after injury.

Hull City equalised late on but the Black Cats left with a decent point in the end.

It caps what was a busy week for Sunderland in terms of news items. In the build up to January there’s been a lot of rumours linking players with moves to and from the Stadium of Light, with perhaps the biggest story regarding Stewart’s future.

Middlesbrough continue to be linked alongside the Scot and last week, a report from The Northern Echo claimed that Boro are ready to step up their pursuit of Stewart ahead of next month’s transfer window.

And in another piece of potentially frustrating news for Tony Mowbray’s side, Manchester United may yet recall Amad Diallo.

The on loan attacker has come into fine form for Sunderland with four goals in his last six outings, and Manchester Evening News say that Erik ten Hag wants some attacking cover next month and that the club will run the rule over Diallo now that the World Cup has come to an end.

But in more positive transfer news, Sunderland have been linked with a couple of potential new signings in Jobe Bellingham and Regan Poole.

Last week, TEAMtalk revealed that Birmingham City youngster Bellingham – younger brother of Jude – was wanted by north-east trio Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland.

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed by The Real EFL that Sunderland are interested in Lincoln City right-back Regan Poole, who’s been linked alongside a number of Championship clubs ahead of January.

Sunderland then look as though they could be busy in next month’s transfer window, but there’s definitely a few worries for Mowbray ahead of January.

The Black Cats return to action v Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.