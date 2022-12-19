Latest Middlesbrough news: Boro eyeing Birmingham City man, stance on Sunderland transfer pursuit + more

Middlesbrough’s fine run of form came to a halt on Saturday afternoon, at the hands of league leaders Burnley.

Burnley beat Middlesbrough 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table, and to deal Michael Carrick only his second defeat as Boro boss.

It leaves Middlesbrough in 13th place of the table ahead of their home game v Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day, although there’s plenty of Boro headlines to discuss until then.

In the build up to January, a number of players have been linked with a potential move to Middlesbrough, with one being Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham.

Younger brother of Jude, Jobe has been linked with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Newcastle United in a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Also linked is Sunderland striker Ross Stewart who made a scoring return to action v Hull City on Saturday.

It seemed like an ambitious link at first, but a report from The Northern Echo at the end of last week suggested that Boro were ready to strengthen their interest in the Scot ahead of next month.

Elsewhere, and in another report from The Northern Echo, it’s said that Rotherham United could consider cashing in on midfielder Dan Barlaser next month – the ex-Newcastle man has recently been linked with Middlesbrough.

Lastly, and in another exciting bit of news for Boro fans; it’s said that West Ham have diverted their attention away from Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, and that they’re now looking at other targets in the run up to January.

Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic kicks off at 3pm on Boxing Day afternoon.