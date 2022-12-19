‘It’s a soft one’ – Middlesbrough boss speaks out on key player’s mistake v Burnley

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has had his say on goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s mistake in Burnley’s second goal on Saturday, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough lost their first game in six at the weekend, slipping to 13th in the table as a result. Despite going a goal up at Turf Moor to league leaders Burnley, they ultimately lost 3-1 with three goals in the space of 12 minutes from the hosts.

Duncan Watmore’s opener was quickly cancelled out by a Manuel Benson double before a Jonny Howson own goal meant the points went the way of Vincent Kompany’s side to extend their lead at the top.

The Clarets’ second goal was a cross from Benson on the right wing; a cross which evaded all of the players in the box and nestled in the far corner past Manchester City loanee Steffen. Speaking to Teesside Live, Boro boss Carrick spoke out about the mistake, admitting it was a ‘soft’ goal to concede, although he didn’t put the blame on the goalkeeper.

“I wouldn’t blame Zack for that. The trouble is, if he gambles thinking everyone is going to miss it, he’s out of position if someone does touch it. I wouldn’t blame Zack for it. The fact it’s a cross that goes in is from a defensive point of view, not an easy one to take,” he said.

“The first one coming in on his left foot is avoidable because we give him too much space.

“Then, from their point of view, the inswinging cross is a great goal for them and something they’re good at. You don’t necessarily need someone to get contact, as we saw. From our point of view, it’s a soft one and then obviously the corner goes in.”

The goal swung the tie in favour of Burnley. Boro getting a draw away at the league leaders would have been a huge result and to concede a goal in that manner will have hurt Carrick and particularly Steffen.

Carrick’s comments that the goal was avoidable and soft is certainly justified, but he does right as to not blame Steffen. He is the club’s number one between the sticks and a manager should stick by his players through thick and thin.

Steffen has been impressive since making the switch from the Etihad in the summer and one mistake or one bad game won’t see him dropped or rotated in goal. Carrick will want to keep the USA international’s confidence up going into their next fixture, when they host Wigan Athletic at the Riverside on Boxing Day.